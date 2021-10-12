EU Holds World's Largest 'green Bond' Sale
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:25 PM
The EU drew massive demand on Tuesday for its "green bonds", raising 12 billion euros ($14 billion) in the world's biggest issuance of sustainable debt, the European Commission said in a statement
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU drew massive demand on Tuesday for its "green bonds", raising 12 billion Euros ($14 billion) in the world's biggest issuance of sustainable debt, the European Commission said in a statement.
"This represents the world's largest green bond issuance ever," said the bloc's executive, adding that demand by investors exceeded 135 billion euros.