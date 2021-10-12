UrduPoint.com

EU Holds World's Largest 'green Bond' Sale

The EU drew massive demand on Tuesday for its "green bonds", raising 12 billion euros ($14 billion) in the world's biggest issuance of sustainable debt, the European Commission said in a statement

"This represents the world's largest green bond issuance ever," said the bloc's executive, adding that demand by investors exceeded 135 billion euros.

