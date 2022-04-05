UrduPoint.com

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Says Ukrainian Children At Risk Of Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 03:22 PM

About 2 million children who fled to Europe to escape the conflict in Ukraine now face the danger of trafficking, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday

About 2 million children who fled to Europe to escape the conflict in Ukraine now face the danger of trafficking, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"There are no confirmed cases - yet. But we know from bitter experience that the danger is real," she said in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Johansson told the EU consultative body holding a plenary meeting on the protection of Ukrainian children that Lithuania was investigating possible trafficking of 43 minors for adoption.

Europol is gathering intelligence and coordinating police efforts to identify potential traffickers and people trying to exploit the services of victims, she said. Hundreds of Frontex workers are monitoring EU borders for potential victims.

Johansson urged European authorities to unlock additional funding for counter-trafficking operations and step up registration of refugee children to prevent them from going missing.

