EU Hopes Belarus to Invite European Observers to Monitor Presidential Election - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The European Union expects Belarus to invite European observers to monitor the upcoming presidential election in the post-Soviet country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We expect to be invited by Belarus as soon as possible to observe the upcoming Presidential elections ... We will follow closely these elections in order to reinforce the sovereignty, independence and freedom of Belarus, which is the only way to pave a future of prosperity for its citizens," Borrell said in a statement.

According to him, the upcoming presidential elections in Belarus will be important for the further development of relations between Minsk and Brussels.

At the same time, the EU top official expressed concern about the restrictions on freedom of assembly and speech in Belarus, including reported detentions of peaceful protesters, bloggers and journalists.

"We should remain open to further development of our relations with Belarus and continue supporting Belarus' sovereignty and independence. However, this development can only be based on positive steps in the area of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms," Borrell concluded.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Seven presidential hopefuls are now participating in the election race. On July 14, the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) will announce who is officially registered as candidates for presidency.

The campaign has featured widespread detentions for protests and picketing in supports of presidential contenders running against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.