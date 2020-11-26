The European Commission executive vice-president for economy and trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, told Euroactiv in an interview that the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election would bring a fresh start to the EU-US relations, but it would not be feasible to negotiate a deep and comprehensive trade deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The European Commission executive vice-president for economy and trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, told Euroactiv in an interview that the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election would bring a fresh start to the EU-US relations, but it would not be feasible to negotiate a deep and comprehensive trade deal.

"President-elect Biden said that he is a strong supporter of international alliances and multilateralism, and he wants to improve relations with the EU. Those are all very encouraging messages. We hope that we will be able to have this fresh start and to resolve some of our bilateral disputes, and also to have a more intense and meaningful multilateral engagement," Dombrovskis said.

At the same time, the official does not believe that it will be possible to negotiate a sort of a deep and comprehensive trade deal like the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, the talks on which remain frozen.

"We saw that the negotiations were not making too much of a progress. For that reason, it's not something we now would be actively pursuing. In terms of mini-deals, we are looking in areas of conformity assessment to facilitate the trade of goods. We are definitely ready to explore further liberalisation of trade of goods, other than agricultural goods, if there is a willingness on the US side," the EU Commission vice-president added.

While the official results of the November 3 election have not yet been announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Democrat Biden. On Monday evening, incumbent President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition, but did not concede his defeat and vowed to keep on fighting alleged voter fraud.