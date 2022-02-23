UrduPoint.com

EU Hopes For Assistance Of Central Asian Countries In Stabilizing Situation In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 01:35 PM

EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries in Stabilizing Situation in Afghanistan

The European Union hopes for the assistance of the Central Asian countries in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and preventing terrorism threats, drug trafficking and illegal migration, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The European Union hopes for the assistance of the Central Asian countries in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and preventing terrorism threats, drug trafficking and illegal migration, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala said on Wednesday.

At the opening of a meeting of special representatives of the EU and the Central Asian countries on Afghanistan in Tashkent, Hakala said that the Afghan people need joint political and humanitarian efforts to overcome the issues related to the new situation, adding that there is an extensive list of common problems that need to be solved. The list included such issues as security threats, terrorism, drug trafficking and many others.

The special representative added that the Central Asian countries play a very important role in achieving these aims, expressing the hope to continue this dialogue on a regular basis.

The swift ascension of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to power in Afghanistan occurred in August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. In September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has not garnered international recognition.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations European Union Ascension Tashkent August September December Government Asia

Recent Stories

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says No Unambiguous Evidence ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says No Unambiguous Evidence That Russia Sent Troops to Don ..

2 minutes ago
 UN chief intensifies criticism of Russia for breac ..

UN chief intensifies criticism of Russia for breaching Ukraine's sovereignty

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

2 minutes ago
 Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for ..

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for What Happening Now in Ukraine ..

4 minutes ago
 French business climate sharply rebounds

French business climate sharply rebounds

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>