EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries in Stabilizing Situation in Afghanistan

The European Union hopes for the assistance of the Central Asian countries in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and preventing terrorism threats, drug trafficking and illegal migration, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The European Union hopes for the assistance of the Central Asian countries in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and preventing terrorism threats, drug trafficking and illegal migration, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala said on Wednesday.

At the opening of a meeting of special representatives of the EU and the Central Asian countries on Afghanistan in Tashkent, Hakala said that the Afghan people need joint political and humanitarian efforts to overcome the issues related to the new situation, adding that there is an extensive list of common problems that need to be solved. The list included such issues as security threats, terrorism, drug trafficking and many others.

The special representative added that the Central Asian countries play a very important role in achieving these aims, expressing the hope to continue this dialogue on a regular basis.

The swift ascension of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to power in Afghanistan occurred in August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. In September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has not garnered international recognition.