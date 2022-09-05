EU Hopes for Constructive Relations With UK Under Truss' Premiership - Von Der Leyen

The EU hopes for a constructive relationship with the UK's new prime minister, Liz Truss, with respect for previous agreements, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the election in the UK Conservative Party and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

"Congratulations @trussliz. The EU and the UK are partners. We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements," von der Leyen tweeted.

On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.

In total, 11 lawmakers initially declared their desire to participate in the prime minister election race. Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, were the two final candidates in the race and during the last round, the winner was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.