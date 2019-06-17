EU Hopes Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclear Deal Commitments - Mogherini

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The European Union hopes that Iran will keep respecting its commitments under the nuclear deal, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday in light of Tehran 's plans to exceed limits on uranium enrichment and heavy water stockpiles set by the agreement

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said earlier in the day that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne heavy water stockpile limit that were established by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It at the same time added that there was still time for EU countries to act and protect Iran from US sanctions.

"So far Iran has been compliant with its nuclear commitments as we had expected it to be ... At the moment, Iran is still compliant and we strongly hope, encourage, expect that Iran continues to comply with its commitments in the JCPOA in full," Mogherini told journalists at a press conference in Luxembourg.

She also noted that all EU assessments regarding the Iran nuclear issue were based exclusively on the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) reports.

"Our assessment on the implementation of the nuclear deal has never been, is not and will never be based on statements but on the evaluations that the IAEA makes, on the reports that the IAEA produces and that can be done in any time. We base our assessments, our judgments on facts, on the verification mechanism that are in place and that we trust," Mogherini said.

On May 8, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the JCPOA. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump announced it was withdrawing the United States from the nuclear agreement and re-imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.

On the same day, Iran gave the other nuclear deal signatories China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.