BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The EU hopes that the ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva on October 23 will enable Libya to resume an inclusive political process, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

According to the agreement, all foreign fighters must withdraw from Libya within 90 days.

"These positive security developments on the ground will pave the way for the relaunch of an inclusive political process in Libya," Borell said.

He added that the Libyan parties should "fully and immediately implement the Ceasefire Agreement."

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.