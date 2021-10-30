EU Hopes Moscow Will Find Solution for Foreign Diplomats Without QR Codes - Mission

The European Union hopes that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will find a solution to the situation with foreign diplomats who have no QR codes to access public places during the coronavirus pandemic, the EU mission told RIA Novosti on Saturday

Recent media reports suggested that foreign diplomats who were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that are not certified in Russia could not obtain QR codes that are needed to access some public places in the country, despite sending a request to the Russian Foreign Ministry (MID).

"Given the increased requirements of presenting C19 QR codes in public life in Russia, the EU Delegation, also on behalf of EU Member States, is in regular contact with MID on the issue of granting these QR codes to fully vaccinated diplomatic personnel.

We trust that MID will find a solution in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the mission said.

The bloc, in particular, expects that Moscow will "accord full facilities for the performance of the function of the mission" and "ensure to all members of the mission freedom of movement and travel in its territory."