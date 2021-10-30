UrduPoint.com

EU Hopes Moscow Will Find Solution For Foreign Diplomats Without QR Codes - Mission

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 06:53 PM

EU Hopes Moscow Will Find Solution for Foreign Diplomats Without QR Codes - Mission

The European Union hopes that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will find a solution to the situation with foreign diplomats who have no QR codes to access public places during the coronavirus pandemic, the EU mission told RIA Novosti on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The European Union hopes that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will find a solution to the situation with foreign diplomats who have no QR codes to access public places during the coronavirus pandemic, the EU mission told RIA Novosti on Saturday.

Recent media reports suggested that foreign diplomats who were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that are not certified in Russia could not obtain QR codes that are needed to access some public places in the country, despite sending a request to the Russian Foreign Ministry (MID).

"Given the increased requirements of presenting C19 QR codes in public life in Russia, the EU Delegation, also on behalf of EU Member States, is in regular contact with MID on the issue of granting these QR codes to fully vaccinated diplomatic personnel.

We trust that MID will find a solution in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the mission said.

The bloc, in particular, expects that Moscow will "accord full facilities for the performance of the function of the mission" and "ensure to all members of the mission freedom of movement and travel in its territory."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Vienna Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov to Meet With French, Turkish Forei ..

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With French, Turkish Foreign Ministers on Saturday - Del ..

2 minutes ago
 NASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to Novem ..

NASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to November 3 Over Poor Weather Condit ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 30 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 5843 Levies, Khasadar personnel imparted training

5843 Levies, Khasadar personnel imparted training

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister congratulates FBR over Rs1,840b tax ..

Prime Minister congratulates FBR over Rs1,840b tax collection from July-Oct

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.