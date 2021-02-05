EU Hopes New US Administration to Change Stance on Cuba - Borrell

The European Union regrets the US decision to designate Cuba as supporter of terrorism, made by administration of Donald Trump, and hopes that the new administration will change the policy, the EU's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The European Union regrets the US decision to designate Cuba as supporter of terrorism, made by administration of Donald Trump, and hopes that the new administration will change the policy, the EU's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

"We regret it very much, the designation by Trump to include Cuba as the country supporting terrorism. They took this decision in the last hours in office. And we strongly regret this kind of decisions. And we expect that the new administration will bring things back to [the way it was] previously," Borrell said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.