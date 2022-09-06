EU Hopes Non-Schengen Member States Will Suspend Visa Facilitation Procedures With Russia

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday she "is convinced" that those European countries that are not part of the Schengen area will also suspend their visa facilitation agreements with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday she "is convinced" that those European countries that are not part of the Schengen area will also suspend their visa facilitation agreements with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Johansson said that the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The new visa regime may come into effect as soon as Monday, September 12.

"These proposals are based on the Schengen visas because that is where we have the common policy but I am convinced that member states that are not yet part of Schengen will also comply with this new regulation," Johansson said.

Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.

In late February 2022, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community. At the time, the EU stressed then that the restrictions will in no way affect the interests of ordinary Russian citizens.