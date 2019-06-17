UrduPoint.com
EU Hopes Tehran To Remain Compliant With JCPOA - Mogherini

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:09 PM

EU Hopes Tehran to Remain Compliant With JCPOA - Mogherini

The European Union is judging Iran's compliance with a nuclear deal the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by assessments of an international nuclear watchdog, rather than some other sources, and is hoping that Tehran will remain compliant, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The European Union is judging Iran's compliance with a nuclear deal the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by assessments of an international nuclear watchdog, rather than some other sources, and is hoping that Tehran will remain compliant, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Iran would exceed the enriched uranium stockpile limit of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds), set out in the JCPOA by June 27.

"Our assessment on the implementation of the nuclear deal has never been, is not, and will never be based on statements, but on the evaluation that the [International Atomic Energy Agency] IAEA makes .

.. So far, Iran has been compliant ... We strongly hope, encourage, expect that Iran continues to comply with its commitments on the JCPOA in full," Mogherini told a press conference, when asked about the European Union's reaction to Iran's statement.

Regarding a recent incident with two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which the United Kingdom and the United States have blamed on Iran, the top EU diplomat said that the bloc's foreign ministers shared "a very strong element of concern for the risk of miscalculation or unintentional escalation."

"A common approach that all the member states expressed [is] that of trying to focus all our actions, all our diplomatic work to try to avoid an escalation and actually help de-escalating," Mogherini said.

