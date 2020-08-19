EU Hopes That Decision of Tribunal for Lebanon Will Have Fitting Repercussions - EEAS

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union deems it necessary to fight lawlessness and expects the ruling by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on the killing of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri will result in implementation of proper measures, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in a day, the tribunal cleared three main suspects: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Hassan Habib Merhi, and Assad Hassan Sabra, while declaring another suspect, Salim Jamil Ayyash, guilty on all counts.

"The European Union reiterates the need to fight impunity and strengthen accountability and the rule of law at the international level.

We hope that the judgment today will be given appropriate follow-up," the EEAS spokesperson said in a statement.

Hariri died in a truck explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005. In 2007, the UN Security Council established the special tribunal, and in 2010 four main suspects were named. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah refused to cooperate with the international justice and hand over the suspects, claiming that the tribunal's goal was to besmirch the movement and provoked a religious conflict in Lebanon, specifically between Sunni and Shia branches of islam.