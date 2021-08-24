EU Hopes to Resolve WTO Dispute With Russia on State Procurement at Consultations Stage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The European Commission hopes to find a solution to the dispute with Russia in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over certain restrictions on the supply of goods and services to Russian state-owned companies from European companies at the stage of consultations, the commission's spokesperson told Sputnik.

The European Commission requested these proceedings at the WTO on July 19.

The first stage is consultations, which continue within 60 days from request receipt date, which is July 22, the spokesperson said.

The EU requested the WTO consultations, since it believes Russia's regulations related to activities of certain government agencies are discriminatory and incompatible with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, and General Agreement on Trade in Services, as well as the protocol on Russia's accession to the organization.