EU Hopes to Talk Out Tariff Dispute With US - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The European Commission said Thursday it regretted the US move to hike import tariffs on an array of products from France and Germany and would engage in talks to find a lasting solution to their row.

"The EU will engage with the new US Administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," it said in an emailed statement.

The European Union's executive arm warned that the US decision to add further products to its retaliation list in the case involving EU subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus "unilaterally disrupts" the ongoing talks.

The US Office of the US Trade Representative said on Wednesday that tariffs would be adjusted to compensate for the "unfairness" of $4 billion worth of tariffs that the EU imposed on US products in September.

The products subject to the new tariffs, which take effect on January 12, include aircraft manufacturing parts, certain non-sparkling wine and certain cognac and other grape brandies. All products come from France and Germany.