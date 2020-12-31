UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Hopes To Talk Out Tariff Dispute With US - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

EU Hopes to Talk Out Tariff Dispute With US - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The European Commission said Thursday it regretted the US move to hike import tariffs on an array of products from France and Germany and would engage in talks to find a lasting solution to their row.

"The EU will engage with the new US Administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," it said in an emailed statement.

The European Union's executive arm warned that the US decision to add further products to its retaliation list in the case involving EU subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus "unilaterally disrupts" the ongoing talks.

The US Office of the US Trade Representative said on Wednesday that tariffs would be adjusted to compensate for the "unfairness" of $4 billion worth of tariffs that the EU imposed on US products in September.

The products subject to the new tariffs, which take effect on January 12, include aircraft manufacturing parts, certain non-sparkling wine and certain cognac and other grape brandies. All products come from France and Germany.

Related Topics

Import France European Union Germany January September All From Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

1 hour ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.