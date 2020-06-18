UrduPoint.com
EU Hopes US Pullout Of Digital Tax Talks Not 'definitive': Commissioner

Thu 18th June 2020

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :EU commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday said that he hoped Washington's decision to stop international negotiations on the taxation of tech giants would not be permanent.

"I very much regret the US move to put the brakes on international talks on taxation of the digital economy. I hope that this will be a temporary setback rather than a definitive stop," he said in a statement.

