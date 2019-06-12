EU Human Rights Commissioner Calls for Release of pro-Golunov Protesters in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Right Dunja Mijatovic urged Russia on Wednesday to release all protesters detained during an unauthorized rally in support of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was arrested last week on drug possession suspicion but promptly released over lack of evidence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Right Dunja Mijatovic urged Russia on Wednesday to release all protesters detained during an unauthorized rally in support of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was arrested last week on drug possession suspicion but promptly released over lack of evidence.

Earlier in the day, an estimated 1,200 people took part in an unauthorized protest in Moscow to demand investigation and prosecution against those responsible for planting drugs on Golunov and trying to frame him on drug possession charges. Over 200 protesters, including staff of several prominent Russian media agencies, were detained on administrative charges, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

"I call on the Russian authorities to release all people detained while demonstrating in Moscow today. The right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and press freedom are fundamental human rights which are binding on all Council of Europe member states, including Russia. The authorities must improve the country's legal framework governing public events, as well as the actual practice of handling public demonstrations, bringing them in line with European and international human rights standards.

The focus should be on ensuring a safe and enabling environment for human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists," Mijatovic said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The journalist, who worked on corruption-related stories, was arrested in Moscow on June 6 after police found drugs in his possession. More narcotics were later found in his apartment. The journalist has maintained that the illegal substances had been planted on him in retaliation for his investigative work.

Golunov was placed under house arrest on June 8, but on Tuesday, all charges were dropped over lack of evidence against him, and the journalist was released.

Golunov reportedly said that police officers who detained him had denied him the right to make a phone call and contact his lawyer, and hit him several times. The Interior Ministry, however, refuted the claims, saying that no severe injuries had been revealed during a medical examination.