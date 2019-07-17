UrduPoint.com
EU Human Rights Envoy Says To Discuss Regional Issues With Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

EU Human Rights Envoy Says to Discuss Regional Issues With Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore told Sputnik on Wednesday that he will address the relations between the European Union and Kiev as well as regional matters with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the second Ministerial Conference to Advance Religious Freedom which is taking place in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore told Sputnik on Wednesday that he will address the relations between the European Union and Kiev as well as regional matters with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the second Ministerial Conference to Advance Religious Freedom which is taking place in Washington.

"On the margins of this conference here in Washington I plan to meet with the Ukrainian Minister who is attending," Gilmore said. "We will discuss issues obviously issues in Ukraine, issues in the neighborhood, and relationships between the European Union and Ukraine, and particularly on the issues which touch on human rights.

"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the forum in Washington that 100 foreign delegations and more than 1,000 representatives from around the world will participate in the ministerial.

Religious leaders from different denominations participated in the ministerial. More than a dozen top US officials, including Vice President Michael Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also expected to take part in the forum.

