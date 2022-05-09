UrduPoint.com

EU, Hungary Make Progress On Russia Sanctions, But More Work Needed - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 11:31 PM

The European Commission has clarified some issues related to the Russia sanctions and energy security with Hungary, but more work is still needed, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security. We made progress, but further work is needed," she tweeted.

Additionally, von der Leyen said she will convene a video conference with regional players to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

