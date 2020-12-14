UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Hybrid Mission To Review Belarus' Data On NPP Through Dec 22 - EU Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

EU Hybrid Mission to Review Belarus' Data on NPP Through Dec 22 - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A hybrid mission will assess the information that Belarus provided on its nuclear power station through December 22 and their report on the matter is expected early next year, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said Monday.

The construction of the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant began in 2012. In November this year, the first unit of the plant was connected to the grid.

Meanwhile, neighboring Lithuania has repeatedly expressed concern over the safety of the plant.

"So, from 14th to 22nd December, 2020, the experts are scheduled to carry out a hybrid mission, the review of information provided by Belarus. And the review mission is planned as a combination of physical nuclear power plan site visit and then virtual meetings," Simson told a press conference.

The mission is expected to publish its report early next year, but it depends on the visit to the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant, Simson added.

Related Topics

Nuclear Visit Belarus Lithuania SITE November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

38 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

46 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

59 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.