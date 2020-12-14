EU Hybrid Mission to Review Belarus' Data on NPP Through Dec 22 - EU Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A hybrid mission will assess the information that Belarus provided on its nuclear power station through December 22 and their report on the matter is expected early next year, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said Monday.

The construction of the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant began in 2012. In November this year, the first unit of the plant was connected to the grid.

Meanwhile, neighboring Lithuania has repeatedly expressed concern over the safety of the plant.

"So, from 14th to 22nd December, 2020, the experts are scheduled to carry out a hybrid mission, the review of information provided by Belarus. And the review mission is planned as a combination of physical nuclear power plan site visit and then virtual meetings," Simson told a press conference.

The mission is expected to publish its report early next year, but it depends on the visit to the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant, Simson added.