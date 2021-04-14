UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Import Responsible For 16% Of Global Deforestation Related To International Trade - WWF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

EU Import Responsible for 16% of Global Deforestation Related to International Trade - WWF

The EU imports of soy, palm oil and meat have been responsible for 16 percent of the world's tropical deforestation and degradation of vital ecosystems, second only to China, according to a new report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) "Stepping up: The continuing impact of EU consumption on nature," published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The EU imports of soy, palm oil and meat have been responsible for 16 percent of the world's tropical deforestation and degradation of vital ecosystems, second only to China, according to a new report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) "Stepping up: The continuing impact of EU consumption on nature," published on Wednesday.

The report is based on data from the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and the supply chain transparency platform Trase for 2005-2017.

"The EU is the second biggest importer of deforestation after China. In 2017, the EU was responsible for 16% of deforestation associated with international trade, totalling 203,000 hectares and 116 million tonnes of CO2. The EU was surpassed by China (24%) but outranked India (9%), the United States (7%) and Japan (5%)," the report found.

Soy, palm oil and beef were identified as commodities posing the biggest risks to tropical forests and driving destruction of non-forest ecosystems, such as wetlands and savannas.

The largest consumers of these goods, responsible for 80 percent of the imports, were eight of the largest EU economies, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.

"Across the world, deforestation and ecosystem conversion are fuelling the climate and biodiversity crises, destroying livelihoods and threatening our health. Right now the EU is part of the problem, but with the right legislation we could be part of the solution," Anke Schulmeister-Oldenhove, senior officer at WWF's European Policy Office, said in the statement.

The European Commission has earlier announced its plans to present proposal for new environmental legislation to tackle the EU's footprint on forests and other ecosystems. In the light of the report findings, the WWF has urged European lawmakers to put measures in place to prevent any product that has contributed to the destruction of nature, either 'legally' or illegally, from entering the EU markets.

Related Topics

India World China France Oil Germany Stockholm Spain Italy Japan United States 2017 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Final preparations underway for Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 minutes ago

28 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago

470 new corona cases reported with no death in Sin ..

1 minute ago

Sputnik V Talks Unaffected by Delivery of 1Mln Dos ..

1 minute ago

EMA Expects to Issue New Recommendation on Johnson ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman PAL express condolences on demise of I.A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.