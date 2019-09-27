EU impose sanctions on 7 more Venezuelan officials

(@FahadShabbir)

He European Council on Friday imposed sanctions on seven more members of the Venezuelan security and intelligence forces

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The European Council on Friday imposed sanctions on seven more members of the Venezuelan security and intelligence forces.

"The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The persons listed are involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights," the council said in a statement.

This decision brings the total number of individuals to 25 under EU sanctions, which were introduced in 2017.

"These restrictive measures are intended to foster a peaceful, political and democratic solution, through credible, transparent and internationally monitored presidential elections, leading to the restoration of democracy, rule of law and human rights in Venezuela," the statement read.

Since the beginning of the year, Venezuela has been embroiled in political unrest as President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido engaged in a power battle, while the country's economy has been in precipitous decline following a global downturn in the price of crude oil -- the country's main export.

Nearly 5,000 people leave Venezuela every day due to instability and uncertainty amid the economic and political crisis, and three million Venezuelans have left since 2015, according to the UN Refugee Agency.