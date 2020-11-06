EU Imposed Sanctions On Lukashenko, Expanded Blacklist On Belarus - Reports
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and expanded the blacklist in connection with the presidential elections in the country, Bloomberg reported of Friday.
According to the agency, the EU blacklisted Lukashenko and 14 other Belarusian officials. The sanctions include assets freeze and travel ban.