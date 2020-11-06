EU Imposes 2nd Round of Sanctions Against Lukashenko, Other Top Belarusian Officials

The European Union officially introduced the second package of personal sanctions on Belarus, including against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union officially introduced the second package of personal sanctions on Belarus, including against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday.

"The Council today added 15 members of the Belarusian authorities, including Alexandr Lukashenko as well as his son and National Security Adviser Viktor Lukashenko, to the list of individuals sanctioned in relation to the violent repression and intimidation of peaceful demonstrators, opposition members and journalists after the 2020 presidential election in Belarus," the statement says.

The persons on the list will be prohibited from entering the EU, and all their assets in the European Union will be frozen.