EU Imposes More Restrictions On Asphalt, Synthetic Rubber Imports From Russia - Statement
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union imposed additional restrictions on imports of asphalt and synthetic rubber from Russia as part of the 10th package of sanctions, the European Council said in a statement on Saturday.
"Lastly, further restrictions are imposed on imports of goods which generate significant revenues for Russia, such as asphalt and synthetic rubber," the statement read.