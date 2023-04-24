MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The European Union has imposed additional sanctions against individuals and organizations associated with the Syrian government, including those involved in allegedly "harmful" economic cooperation with Russia, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The European Union has adopted additional sanctions against individuals and organisations associated with the Syrian regime. The Netherlands has been actively pressing the EU for this new package of sanctions, which targets the regime's current revenue models that serve to prolong the Syrian conflict," the ministry said in a statement.

The new package consists of three parts and includes sanctions against those responsible for the drugs trafficking in which the Syrian government is allegedly engaged, sanctions against those responsible for violating human rights, and sanctions linked to "economic deals with Russia that are harmful to the Syrian people," the statement read.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry noted that the sanctions would not affect humanitarian support for the Syrian people, as the Netherlands and the EU were staying committed to providing the assistance.

The EU introduced its first package of sanctions against Syria following the developments of 2011-2012, accusing the government of Syrian President President Bashar Assad of brutally repressing the civilian population. In May 2022, the restrictive measures against Damascus were prolonged for another year until June 1, 2023.

In February, the bloc mitigated its sanctions against Damascus to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the country hit by the devastating earthquakes earlier that month.