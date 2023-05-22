EU Imposes New Sanctions Against Iranian Officials - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The European Union imposed new sanctions on Iran targeting five individuals and two entities due to the human rights situation in the country, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council decided today to impose restrictive measures on an additional 5 individuals and two entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran," the statement read.

Among the officials added to the list are high-ranking security officials allegedly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran.

The Council also listed the IRGC Cooperative Foundation, responsible for managing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' investments, and the Student Basij Organization, also affiliated with the Guards.

Restrictive measures, including an asset freeze, a travel ban to the EU and a prohibition on providing them with funds, now apply to a total of 216 individuals and 37 entities. The EU has also banned exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and for monitoring telecommunications.