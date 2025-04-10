Open Menu

EU Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs On US Goods Worth Over €20b

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 12:47 PM

EU imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth over €20b

European Commission says selected American goods will be subject to retaliatory tariffs of up to 25%, which will take effect from April 15

BRUSSELS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) The European Union took its first major step in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, approving retaliatory tariffs on American products valued at over €20 billion.

In a statement issued by the European Commission, it was announced that selected American goods will be subject to retaliatory tariffs of up to 25%, which will take effect from April 15.

These tariffs have been imposed in response to US duties placed last month on European steel and aluminum.

Out of the EU’s 27 member states, 26 approved the measure, with only Hungary voting against it.

China escalates trade war, raises tariffs on US goods from 34% to 84%

The American products targeted by the EU tariffs include chicken, rice, corn, fruits and nuts, timber, motorcycles, plastic, textiles, paintings, and electronic equipment.

According to the foreign media reports, most of these goods are produced in US states with a Republican majority.

The European Commission noted that these retaliatory measures could be suspended at any time, provided the US agrees to a fair and balanced agreement.

The statement further emphasized that the EU views the US tariffs as unjustified and harmful, posing damage not only to both sides but also to the global economy.

This announcement comes amid an intensifying trade standoff between the U.S. and China. Today, China retaliated against a 104% US tariff by imposing an 84% tariff on American imports.

It may be mentioned here that Trump has already imposed a 25% tariff on vehicle imports from the EU, and an additional 20% tariff was announced last week as part of the US’s escalating trade measures.

An EU spokesperson stated that a formal European response to the new US tariffs announced last week could be issued by next week.

Related Topics

China European Union Trump Vehicle Hungary April May Textile Media From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From World