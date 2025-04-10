EU Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs On US Goods Worth Over €20b
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 12:47 PM
European Commission says selected American goods will be subject to retaliatory tariffs of up to 25%, which will take effect from April 15
BRUSSELS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) The European Union took its first major step in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, approving retaliatory tariffs on American products valued at over €20 billion.
In a statement issued by the European Commission, it was announced that selected American goods will be subject to retaliatory tariffs of up to 25%, which will take effect from April 15.
These tariffs have been imposed in response to US duties placed last month on European steel and aluminum.
Out of the EU’s 27 member states, 26 approved the measure, with only Hungary voting against it.
China escalates trade war, raises tariffs on US goods from 34% to 84%
The American products targeted by the EU tariffs include chicken, rice, corn, fruits and nuts, timber, motorcycles, plastic, textiles, paintings, and electronic equipment.
According to the foreign media reports, most of these goods are produced in US states with a Republican majority.
The European Commission noted that these retaliatory measures could be suspended at any time, provided the US agrees to a fair and balanced agreement.
The statement further emphasized that the EU views the US tariffs as unjustified and harmful, posing damage not only to both sides but also to the global economy.
This announcement comes amid an intensifying trade standoff between the U.S. and China. Today, China retaliated against a 104% US tariff by imposing an 84% tariff on American imports.
It may be mentioned here that Trump has already imposed a 25% tariff on vehicle imports from the EU, and an additional 20% tariff was announced last week as part of the US’s escalating trade measures.
An EU spokesperson stated that a formal European response to the new US tariffs announced last week could be issued by next week.
