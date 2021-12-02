EU Imposes Sanctions Against 11 Belarusian Organizations, 17 Individuals - Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The new sanctions list of the European Union against Belarus includes 11 organizations and 17 people accused of organizing illegal migration routes, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday.

"There are 11 business entities of Belarus on the sanctions list," Przydacz told reporters, adding that restrictive measures will be imposed also on 17 people "participating in a hybrid operation to transport migrants and transfer them to the border."