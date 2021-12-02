UrduPoint.com

EU Imposes Sanctions Against 11 Belarusian Organizations, 17 Individuals - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:37 PM

EU Imposes Sanctions Against 11 Belarusian Organizations, 17 Individuals - Warsaw

The new sanctions list of the European Union against Belarus includes 11 organizations and 17 people accused of organizing illegal migration routes, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The new sanctions list of the European Union against Belarus includes 11 organizations and 17 people accused of organizing illegal migration routes, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday.

"There are 11 business entities of Belarus on the sanctions list," Przydacz told reporters, adding that restrictive measures will be imposed also on 17 people "participating in a hybrid operation to transport migrants and transfer them to the border."

Related Topics

Business European Union Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

38 minutes ago
 CDA chairman for expediting work on Rawal Dam Inte ..

CDA chairman for expediting work on Rawal Dam Interchange project

52 seconds ago
 Kashmir solution vital for sustainable peace in re ..

Kashmir solution vital for sustainable peace in region: AJK president

53 seconds ago
 Minister for completing Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway ..

Minister for completing Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway on priority

55 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders upgrading THQ hospital till De ..

Commissioner orders upgrading THQ hospital till Dec 31

57 seconds ago
 RCCI urges govt to strengthen Rupee against dollar ..

RCCI urges govt to strengthen Rupee against dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.