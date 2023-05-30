EU Imposes Sanctions Against Moldovan Politicians Shor, Plahotniuc, Tauber

The European Union imposed sanctions against Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The European Union imposed sanctions against Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, on Tuesday.

The sanctions package "concerning restrictive measures in view of actions destabilizing" Moldova was published in the EU official journal.

Sanctions were also introduced against Moldovan politicians Gheorghe Cavcaliuc, Marina Tauber, and Russian businessman Igor Chaika.