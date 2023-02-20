EU Imposes Sanctions Against Over 30 Iranian Individuals, Entities Over Internal Situation

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The EU has expanded personal sanctions against individuals and organizations from Iran, which the bloc considers responsible for a crackdown on protests in the country, according to the EU official journal updated on Monday.

The sanctions list now includes the ministers of culture and education of Iran, as well as two organizations associated with Iranian law enforcement agencies, among others.