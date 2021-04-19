UrduPoint.com
EU Imposes Sanctions On 10 Individuals, 2 Companies Over Myanmar Military Coup

Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:08 PM

The Council of the European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and two companies controlled by Myanmar's military over the February coup and subsequent repression against protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and two companies controlled by Myanmar's military over the February coup and subsequent repression against protesters.

"The Council today decided to sanction 10 individuals and two military-controlled companies, Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited (MEC) in relation to the military coup staged in Myanmar/Burma on 1 February 2021, and the ensuing military and police repression against peaceful demonstrators.

The decision was taken by written procedure," the EU said in a statement.

The EU mentioned that sanctioned individuals are responsible for "undermining democracy" and "human rights violations."

"Restrictive measures, which now apply to a total of 35 individuals and two companies, include a travel ban and an asset freeze. In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities," the statement read.

