EU Imposes Sanctions on 11 Individuals from Myanmar, Including Military Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures on 11 individuals from Myanmar, including top military commanders, over a recent coup and violence against protesters.

"The Council today imposed restrictive measures on eleven individuals responsible for the military coup staged in Myanmar/Burma on 1 February 2021, and the subsequent military and police repression against peaceful demonstrators," the council said in a statement.

The EU's sanctions target 10 military officials, among them Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and Deputy-Commander-in-Chief Soe Win, as well as the new chairperson of Myanmar's election commission.