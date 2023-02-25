EU Imposes Sanctions On 3 Russian Banks - Council
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union has imposed sanctions on three Russian banks though asset freezes as part of the 10th package of sanctions against Moscow, the European Council said on Saturday.
"Three Russian banks have been added to the list of entities subject to the asset freeze and the prohibition to make funds and economic resources available," the statement read.