EU Imposes Sanctions on 351 Russian Lawmakers, 27 Individuals, Legal Entities - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union sanctions against Russia will target 351 lawmakers of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Today we have agreed that the 351 members of the Russian State Duma who voted for these violations of the international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty or Ukraine will be listed in our sanctions," Borrell said following the informal meeting of EU top diplomats, adding that the sanctions will also target 27 individuals and legal entities.

Borrell mentioned that the European Union will impose more sanctions if the conflict "escalates."

"(Sanctions will target) banks that are financing Russian decision-makers and other operations in those territories (Donbas).

We also target economic relations of these two regions and the EU exactly as we did with the Crimea case," Borrell added.

Borrell also that sanctions will not be imposed against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We target the ability of the Russian state and government to access to our capital and financial market and services limiting the financing of their policies thought limiting the access of the sovereign debt to our financial markets," Borrell said.

In addition, the EU foreign policy chief said that the bloc is ready to continue dialogue with Russia but not in conditions of a "military threat."