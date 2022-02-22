UrduPoint.com

EU Imposes Sanctions On 351 Russian Lawmakers, 27 Individuals, Legal Entities - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 11:30 PM

EU Imposes Sanctions on 351 Russian Lawmakers, 27 Individuals, Legal Entities - Borrell

The European Union sanctions against Russia will target 351 lawmakers of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union sanctions against Russia will target 351 lawmakers of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Today we have agreed that the 351 members of the Russian State Duma who voted for these violations of the international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty or Ukraine will be listed in our sanctions," Borrell said following the informal meeting of EU top diplomats, adding that the sanctions will also target 27 individuals and legal entities.

Borrell mentioned that the European Union will impose more sanctions if the conflict "escalates."

"(Sanctions will target) banks that are financing Russian decision-makers and other operations in those territories (Donbas).

We also target economic relations of these two regions and the EU exactly as we did with the Crimea case," Borrell added.

Borrell also that sanctions will not be imposed against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We target the ability of the Russian state and government to access to our capital and financial market and services limiting the financing of their policies thought limiting the access of the sovereign debt to our financial markets," Borrell said.

In addition, the EU foreign policy chief said that the bloc is ready to continue dialogue with Russia but not in conditions of a "military threat."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament European Union Vladimir Putin Market Government Top

Recent Stories

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Cance ..

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Canceled

12 minutes ago
 UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, S ..

UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, Should Be Used to De-Escalate C ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign ..

EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Kiev - Di Maio

12 minutes ago
 OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

12 minutes ago
 EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: F ..

EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: France

12 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead ..

UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead Later This Week in Geneva - Sp ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>