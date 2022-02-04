UrduPoint.com

EU Imposes Sanctions On 5 Members Of Malian Transitional Government

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 11:10 PM

EU Imposes Sanctions on 5 Members of Malian Transitional Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The European Council on Friday adopted a decision to impose sanctions on five members of the Malian transitional government for obstructing political transition in the African country.

"The Council decided today to impose restrictive measures on five individuals in view of the situation in Mali, following its decision of 13 December 2021 and recent developments in the country. These individuals, who include prominent members of the Malian Transition Government, are responsible for actions that obstruct and undermine the successful completion of Mali's political transition," the European Council said in a statement.

These sanctions include a travel ban preventing those individuals from entering the European Union, as well as asset freezing.

European citizens and companies are forbidden to transfer funds to these five individuals.

Mali has experienced two military coups in the last two years, in August of 2020 and in May of 2021. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced presidential and parliamentary elections next year. In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, will have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation.

