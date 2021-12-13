UrduPoint.com

EU Imposes Sanctions Targeting Russia's Wagner Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner group

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to slap sanctions on targets linked to the Russian private military company Wagner, accused of acting to destabilise Ukraine and parts of Africa

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to slap sanctions on targets linked to the Russian private military company Wagner, accused of acting to destabilise Ukraine and parts of Africa.

The group itself, said by Western capitals to work on behalf of the Kremlin in conflict zones, was targeted with an asset freeze, along with eight individuals and three firms, diplomats said.

The sanctions list was drawn up by EU officials and unanimously approved by foreign ministers, who met Monday to discuss various world crises and prepare Thursday's summit of European leaders.

"Wagner is a Russian private military company used to destabilise security in Europe and in its neighbourhood, notably in Africa," one European diplomat said.

Wagner is said to be financed by 60-year-old Saint Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, reputedly close to President Vladimir Putin, who has already been hit with EU and US sanctions for destabilising Libya and meddling in US elections.

Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence -- once decorated by Putin -- now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.

Utkin is accused of extrajudicial killings, including allegedly ordering a Syrian deserter to be tortured to death and filmed.

Alexander Kuzentsov, a 44-year-old Russian said to be commander of Wagner's 1st Attack and Reconnaissance Company under the call sign "Ratibor", accused of threatening the peace and security of Libya.

Retired colonel Andrei Roshev, 68, a founding executive director of Wagner now commanding mercenary troops in Syria in support of Bashar al-Assad's regime under the call sign "Siedoy".

Wagner units and operatives have been seen in several conflict zones, allegedly serving Russian private and state interests in Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

The firm has also offered its services to local authorities in sub-Saharan Africa, including former French colonies Mali and the Central African Republic.

The European ministers were also discussing a much larger package of potential economic sanctions against Russia, to be held in reserve to deter any threat from Moscow to directly invade Ukraine.

Related Topics

Africa Attack World Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Company Mali Vladimir Putin Petersburg Libya Central African Republic From

Recent Stories

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

2 minutes ago
 1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio dri ..

1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio drive

2 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt ..

US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt to Appeal Talc Cancer Risk Law ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC- ..

PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC-12 Larkana city join PTI

2 minutes ago
 Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man ..

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

2 minutes ago
 US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at ..

US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at Russia-Ukraine Border - Genera ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.