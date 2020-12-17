EU Imposes Third Package of Sanctions Against Belarus - Official Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European Union is enacting the third package of sanctions against Belarus, according to a statement published in the Official Journal on Thursday.

"In view of the ongoing repression of civil society in Belarus, 29 persons and 7 entities should be included in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in the Annex to Decision 2012/642/CFSP," the document read.

The decision on sanctions enters force as soon as it is published in the EU Official Journal.

New additions to the sanctions list include Deputy Prime Minister Anatoli Sivak, Chairman of the Belarusian State Television and Radio Company Ivan Eismont, Governor of Grodno region Vladimir Karanik, Prosecutor General Andrei Shved and others.

The EU has added Beltechexport, Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant and five other organizations to the sanctions list.