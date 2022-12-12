UrduPoint.com

EU In Close Contact With Kosovar, Serbian Leaders, Calls For Deescalation - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

EU in Close Contact With Kosovar, Serbian Leaders, Calls for Deescalation - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak are in close contact with Kosovar and Serbian leaders, urging them to deescalate tensions.

"I know that two parties are willing to deescalate and I am strongly calling to the two of them to do it, but in this case I am in touch with (Kosovo's) Prime Minister (Albin) Kurti, Miroslav Lajcak is in touch with President (Aleskandar) Vucic in Serbia," Borrell said on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The top EU diplomat urged Vucic and Kurti to prioritize dialogue over escalation.

"That is not a way for looking for an agreement, it is not a way to continue the talks, it is not a way to look for solutions, it is not a way to look to the normalization process in which they are engaged," Borrell added.

On Sunday, Kurti urged the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region.

If KFOR refuses to step in, Kosovo's own security forces will be ready to carry out this operation themselves, Kurti said.

Following Kurti's decision, Vucic held a Security Council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating the existing agreements.

Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades on Saturday in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former police officer in Kosovo who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovar authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

On Saturday evening, Vucic said in an address to the nation that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo. He also showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. Vucic recalled that according to the agreements reached earlier, special police forces can only be deployed to the Serb-majority municipalities with the authorization of regional heads.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Road Brussels Belgrade Serbia Border Sunday Post Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

1 hour ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test mat ..

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test match

1 hour ago
 Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.