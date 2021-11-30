EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavrov Meeting - Commission

(@imziishan)

The European Union is in contact with Moscow to organize a meeting between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The European Union is in contact with Moscow to organize a meeting between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Tuesday.

"We are in contact with Russian partners through various levels and various channels most recently includes the contacts in higher level in order to see how we can organize a meeting with high representative and minister Lavrov," Ston told a briefing.