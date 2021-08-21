UrduPoint.com

EU In Contact With Taliban On Logistics, But Does Not Engage With Group Politically

EU in Contact With Taliban on Logistics, But Does Not Engage With Group Politically

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The European Union maintains contacts with the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) on operational issues, such as evacuations from the Kabul airport, but does not engage with the radical group politically and does not recognize it as the legitimate governing power, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

"Of course, we do have operational contacts with the Taliban ...

at the moment of crisis, because we need, for example, to discuss in these difficult times how we can facilitate it for people in Kabul to come towards the airport ... In those cases, of course operational contacts are needed and it's always good to speak if you can save lives. But this is completely distinct and separated from political talks. There are no political talks with the Taliban, there is no recognition of the Taliban," von der Leyen told a press conference at Spain's Torrejon air base.

