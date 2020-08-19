UrduPoint.com
EU In Contact With United States On Situation In Belarus - Michel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:17 PM

EU in Contact With United States on Situation in Belarus - Michel

The European Union is in contact with all of its partners, including the United States, on the situation in Belarus, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union is in contact with all of its partners, including the United States, on the situation in Belarus, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday.

"Obviously, we are in contact with all of our partners, including the United States, given the situation in the region," Michel told reporters.

More Stories From World

