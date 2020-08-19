EU in Contact With United States on Situation in Belarus - Michel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union is in contact with all of its partners, including the United States, on the situation in Belarus, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union is in contact with all of its partners, including the United States, on the situation in Belarus, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday.

"Obviously, we are in contact with all of our partners, including the United States, given the situation in the region," Michel told reporters.