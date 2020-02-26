UrduPoint.com
EU 'in Containment Phase,' Must Be Ready For More Coronavirus Cases - Health Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

The European Union is still in the containment phase amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but given rapid development of the situation, the bloc's health system must be ready to deal with an increased number of cases, Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said on Wednesday

"In the EU, we are still in the containment phase. It is important to underline this. But given how quickly the situation can change, as we have seen over the past days, even if we are currently in the containment phase, our public healthcare response across the EU must be ready to deal with increased numbers of COVID-19 infection cases," Kyriakides told a press conference in Rome.

