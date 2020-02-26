UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU 'in Containment Phase,' Must Be Ready For More Coronavirus Cases - Health Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

EU 'in Containment Phase,' Must Be Ready for More Coronavirus Cases - Health Commissioner

The European Union is still in the containment phase amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but given rapid development of the situation, the bloc's health system must be ready to deal with an increased number of cases, Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The European Union is still in the containment phase amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but given rapid development of the situation, the bloc's health system must be ready to deal with an increased number of cases, Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and food Safety, said on Wednesday.

"In the EU, we are still in the containment phase. It is important to underline this. But given how quickly the situation can change, as we have seen over the past days, even if we are currently in the containment phase, our public healthcare response across the EU must be ready to deal with increased numbers of COVID-19 infection cases," Kyriakides said at a press conference in Rome.

The official added that all countries within the bloc needed to inform the European Commission on their preparedness plans to counter coronavirus.

"To this effect, we have requested member states to review their pandemic plans as well as healthcare capabilities, including capacity for diagnosing, laboratory testing and procedures for contact tracing.

All member states need to inform us about their preparedness plan and how they propose to implement them," Kyriakides said.

On Wednesday, the Italian health authorities reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 374. After Italy, Germany has seen the most COVID-19 cases in Europe � 21 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the BILD newspaper. Two new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing a hospital in the southwestern German city of Tubingen.

Moreover, one suspected coronavirus case prompted a lockdown of the Bundeswehr's Cologne-Wahn airbase in the country's northwest, according to BILD.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, leading to the deaths of over 2,750 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured, including over 2,600 people who have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Europe German European Union Germany Rome Italy All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Pr ..

26 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Mirza confirms two coronavirus cases from ..

1 minute ago

PSHD prepares comprehensive plan to control quacke ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler, Jawaher Al Qasimi flag off 10th Pin ..

1 hour ago

DIFC reaffirms commitment to advancing FinTech eco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.