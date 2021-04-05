UrduPoint.com
EU In No Hurry To Get Sputnik V Into Market Over Competition Fears - Developer

Mon 05th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The European Union is reluctant to get Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V into the market for fear of competition, Gamaleya research institute director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

"The EU is in no hurry to get Sputnik V as a full-fledged commercial product into its market, fearing its high consumer properties, thanks to which it could slightly push back the products that the European bureaucracy is promoting at home," Gintsburg said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, received an emergency use authorization in Russia back in August. The vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and is 100 percent effective against severe cases.

The shot is based on the well-studied human adenovirus vector platform and has been approved for use in almost 60 countries. The EU's medicines regulator launched a review of the Russian vaccine in early March

