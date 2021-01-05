UrduPoint.com
EU In Talks To Buy Another 300Mln Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

EU in Talks to Buy Another 300Mln Doses of Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

The European Union is seeking to double its stock of 300 million doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 amid criticism of its slow-paced vaccine rollout, German media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The European Union is seeking to double its stock of 300 million doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 amid criticism of its slow-paced vaccine rollout, German media said Tuesday.

The EU has contacted Biontech and Pfizer to buy 100 million doses and secure a contract for further 200 million, on top of the delivered 300 million, sources familiar with the talks told the Spiegel weekly.

The outlet estimated that 600 million doses would be enough to vaccinate two-thirds of the 27-nation bloc's population under the two-step scheme. A significant majority of the new doses are not likely to be delivered before mid-summer.

More Stories From World

