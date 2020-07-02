UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU In Talks With Gilead To Secure Remdesivir After US Bought Up Supply - Commission

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:25 PM

EU in Talks With Gilead to Secure Remdesivir After US Bought Up Supply - Commission

The European Commission is negotiating with the US-based Gilead Sciences company, which is producing the Remdesivir antiviral drug used against COVID-19, the possibility of providing the European Union with a sufficient number of doses of the drug in light of reports that the US intends to stockpile the doses, spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The European Commission is negotiating with the US-based Gilead Sciences company, which is producing the Remdesivir antiviral drug used against COVID-19, the possibility of providing the European Union with a sufficient number of doses of the drug in light of reports that the US intends to stockpile the doses, spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, The Guardian newspaper reported that the United States had purchased nearly all reserves of Remdesivir for the next three months from Gilead Sciences, thus, significantly limiting access to the drug for the UK and other European countries. While the first 140,000 doses of the drug were sold worldwide, in late June, according to the newspaper, Washington purchased about 500,000 doses, which is about 90 percent of the drug's three-month supply.

"Commissioner [Stella] Kyriakides has had multiple discussions with different pharmaceutical companies, including with Gilead, to discuss, for instance, production capacities. Now, at our level, the commission is currently negotiating with Gilead the possibility to reserve ... the sufficient quantities doses [of Remdesivir} for the [EU] member states," de Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

The European Commission is expected to approve the conditional marketing authorization for Remdesivir in the coming days, which will allow the treatment to be used before the completion of all clinical trials.

Remdesivir, initially developed to treat Ebola, has been proven to work against the coronavirus. The drug has become the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive the backing of the European Medicines Agency.

Related Topics

Washington European Union Company United Kingdom United States June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

44 minutes ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Naval Chief advises 49th PN Staff Course participa ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Latvia's Ban of 7 R ..

4 minutes ago

Peace, harmony, tolerance priority of govt: minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.