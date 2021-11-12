UrduPoint.com

EU In Touch With IATA, Airlines Over Belarus Migration Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

EU in Touch With IATA, Airlines Over Belarus Migration Crisis

The European Union is in touch with the International Air Transport Association and airlines over the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, and some success has been achieved during talks, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The European Union is in touch with the International Air Transport Association and airlines over the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, and some success has been achieved during talks, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday.

"(Commission) Vice President (Margaritis) Schinas and (Tranpsor) Commissioner (Adina) Valean have been in touch with IATA and Arab Air Carriers Organization. Contacts have also been established with various airlines and all airlines contacted have strongly condemned any form of human trafficking and have indicated their full commitment to fight against it," Spinant told a briefing.

Related Topics

European Union Border All Arab

Recent Stories

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

5 minutes ago
 Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce li ..

Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce line losses

5 minutes ago
 TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale ..

TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale 2021

27 minutes ago
 Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in ..

Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in Pakistan" held at UAD

5 minutes ago
 Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent ..

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent in September

10 minutes ago
 Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of d ..

Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of defamation

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.