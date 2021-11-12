EU in Touch With IATA, Airlines Over Belarus Migration Crisis

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The European Union is in touch with the International Air Transport Association and airlines over the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, and some success has been achieved during talks, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday.

"(Commission) Vice President (Margaritis) Schinas and (Tranpsor) Commissioner (Adina) Valean have been in touch with IATA and Arab Air Carriers Organization. Contacts have also been established with various airlines and all airlines contacted have strongly condemned any form of human trafficking and have indicated their full commitment to fight against it," Spinant told a briefing.