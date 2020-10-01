EU Includes 2 More Russian Citizens, 4 Entities on List of Sanctions on Ukraine

The European Union has included two Russian individuals and four organizations on the list of individual sanctions on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Union has included two Russian individuals and four organizations on the list of individual sanctions on Ukraine.

Alexander Ganov, Leonid Ryzhenkin, as well as JSC Lenpromtransproekt, JSC Directorate for the construction of the Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk railway, FSUE Crimean Railway and Crimean First Insurance Company have been added to the list.

Alexander Ganov is the CEO of Grand Service Express, a long-distance train operator for transportation between mainland Russia and Crimea.

In March 2020, Leonid Ryzhenkin was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, III degree, for the construction of the Crimean Bridge by presidential decree.