UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Includes 2 More Russian Citizens, 4 Entities On List Of Sanctions On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:05 PM

EU Includes 2 More Russian Citizens, 4 Entities on List of Sanctions on Ukraine

The European Union has included two Russian individuals and four organizations on the list of individual sanctions on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Union has included two Russian individuals and four organizations on the list of individual sanctions on Ukraine.

Alexander Ganov, Leonid Ryzhenkin, as well as JSC Lenpromtransproekt, JSC Directorate for the construction of the Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk railway, FSUE Crimean Railway and Crimean First Insurance Company have been added to the list.

Alexander Ganov is the CEO of Grand Service Express, a long-distance train operator for transportation between mainland Russia and Crimea.

In March 2020, Leonid Ryzhenkin was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, III degree, for the construction of the Crimean Bridge by presidential decree.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Company March 2020

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

24 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

54 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Gov't Says Azeri Forces Target Car With A ..

29 seconds ago

Capital's schools administrations asked to ensure ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.