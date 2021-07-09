UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Includes Afghanistan In Central Asia Management Border Program - Mission To Uzbekistan

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

EU Includes Afghanistan in Central Asia Management Border Program - Mission to Uzbekistan

The EU-sponsored Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA) included Afghanistan, currently experiencing a sharp escalation in violence, in its new phase to foster regional peace, the delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan stated Friday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The EU-sponsored Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA) included Afghanistan, currently experiencing a sharp escalation in violence, in its new phase to foster regional peace, the delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan stated Friday.

The tenth phase of the program is to last 54 months with a budget of 21.65 million euro ($25.58 million). BOMCA is an EU program which is undertaken by the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and border management institutions of European countries, under the supervision of the State Border Guard of Latvia.

"European Union has been supporting long-term and successful regional project as BOMCA to help the Central Asian states to improve border security and tackle drug trafficking, including easing border crossing both for people and for goods within the Central Asia and from Central Asia to the rest of the world.

We are delighted by the fact that the new phase of BOMCA includes Afghanistan, which is a very important step towards building a strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia to foster cooperation, as well as to ensure a peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Ambassador of the EU in Uzbekistan Charlotte Adriaen said, as cited by the mission.

The program was launched in 2003; it covers five Central Asian states: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and now Afghanistan. The main goal is to improve border management, detection capacities, trade, and regional cooperation.

Afghanistan is back to heavy fighting between the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the government forces amid a gradual withdrawal of Western troops.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World Russia Budget European Union Charlotte Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Latvia Euro Border From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Police NET teams seize 30kg hashish, ice drug

21 seconds ago

Biden, Merkel to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Next Week - ..

23 seconds ago

Kremlin cOnfirms Putin-Biden Phone Talk, Preparing ..

3 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review polio arrangements

3 minutes ago

Envoy lauds Canadian Pakistani community, MPs role ..

3 minutes ago

Accusations Against Syria in OPCW of 2018 Chemical ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.